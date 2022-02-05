Medical recertification, solution to continuous training

Tomás Cobo (OMC) and Cecilio Santander (Facme).

Although they assume that there is a certain “suspicion” around the process of recertification that is to be implemented in order to practice Medicine, authorized voices in the sector insist on the virtues of a system that, they underline, not only takes place in other professions, but is essential to ensure the “patient safety”.

In this regard, both from the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (Facme) as of General Council of Medical Associations (Cgcom) They highlight the importance of the continuous training of these professionals to adapt their knowledge to the scientific-technical advances of the sector.

“They must be evaluated, because in this way we can maintain the skills and standards of the highest quality for the whole of society,” he explains to Medical Writing Cecilia Santandermember of Facme and coordinator of the Professional Recertification Advisory Council, which, when it comes to “gaining the trust of patients”, puts this formula before attendance at conferences that, in his view, “are not enough for the professional acquire the necessary knowledge and skills”.

“Must complement them with workshops, rotations in another hospital, specific courses, committees, research papers, seminars… The range is very wide and all of this must be evaluated. It’s motivating, it’s about reaching small challenges”, she concludes.

This is a position similar to the one defended by Thomas Cob, president of the Cgcom, who emphasizes “the importance of recertification” in a sector in which, despite the fact that “much effort is put into degree studies and specialization”, continuing education is “unbalanced”.

Medical recertification process in Spain

The head of the Cgcom adds that “it must be shown in some way” that the knowledge of doctors “is up to date”, which justifies the existence of these continuing education courses “as long as they are accredited and there are no conflicts of interest. In this regard, he celebrates the new impetus that has been given to recertification in Spain, where it was already an attempt to analyze the current situation of the sector within the European framework and the establishment of a “common recertification criteria”.

“We play an extraordinary role there through our Foundation for Training and our placement in the Spanish system, signing agreements through which we can accredit the small continuing education events both online and face-to-face”, he points out.

“The main message that needs to be conveyed”, underlines Cobo, is that “recertification does not have to be punitive”but a process to “facilitate knowledge in a natural way and that works with the aim of improving patient safety”.

Cobo himself emphasizes the fact that doctors are not the only professionals who have to undergo this recertification process, since doctors are also plane pilots “he periodically goes through an exam with a simulator”.

For his part, Cecilio Santander highlights the “rapid evolution” of Medicine compared to other disciplines, which explains the need for control over the training of professionals. “It is not enough to keep half of the knowledge, but rather we demand of ourselves, as an ethical obligation, the highest standards of training, skills and aptitudes”, he affirms.