Memo Ochoa goes out to the intersection and responds to Oswaldo Sánchez and the exporter is not silent

2022-02-04
William Ochoagoalkeeper of the Mexican team, responded to Oswaldo Sanchez and to others ex-selected for the accusations they are receiving after the last two games of the World Cup qualifying round (0-0 against Costa Rica and the controversial 1-0 over Panama).
And it is that former soccer players like Oswaldo, Rafael Marquez Y Moses Munoz Those who collaborate for TUDN as analysts have fiercely criticized the actions of the ‘Tri’ in the octagonal Concacaf.
It is because of that Ochoa He threw a dart at them by assuring that they had already forgotten that these types of encounters were also complicated for them.
“It seems that now it turns out that all the games are easy, that winning away is easy for everyone. Things are not like that and the people who played, who were in the national team, who work with you know it, that sometimes you forget what they experienced here and also how they spent it here”, commented the goalkeeper after beating Panama in the Aztec.
But came the replica of Oswaldo Sanchez. The exporter did not remain silent and during the post-match broadcast on TUDN he clarified the situation.
“Now, there is a reality, the first disastrous half and it must be said, although it hurts many players, we are here to analyze and not to cheer. We also suffer from time to time, we have the experience of having been World Cup players, but we are not here to cheer unnecessary, we have to be demanding when things don’t work out. When you are a player you feel attacked”, he said. Sanchez.
To this was added Moses Munozcommenting that as a player you “will always be exposed to criticism” and that the pressure is always greater when representing Mexico at higher level.
Later, along with Rafael Marqueztried to calm down Oswaldo, asserting that things are sometimes said in the ”heat of the moment”.
This is not the first time there has been friction between Memo Ochoa Y Sanchez. The relationship between the two deteriorated after a mistake of Ochoa with the selection that caused Oswaldoalready in his role as analyst and by way of mockery, pretended to enter the field to supply him.