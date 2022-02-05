Memo Ochoa goes out to the intersection and responds to Oswaldo Sánchez and the exporter is not silent

2022-02-04

William Ochoagoalkeeper of the Mexican team, responded to Oswaldo Sanchez and to others ex-selected for the accusations they are receiving after the last two games of the World Cup qualifying round (0-0 against Costa Rica and the controversial 1-0 over Panama).

Panamanian press explodes for the controversial victory of Mexico

And it is that former soccer players like Oswaldo, Rafael Marquez Y Moses Munoz Those who collaborate for TUDN as analysts have fiercely criticized the actions of the ‘Tri’ in the octagonal Concacaf.

It is because of that Ochoa He threw a dart at them by assuring that they had already forgotten that these types of encounters were also complicated for them.

“It seems that now it turns out that all the games are easy, that winning away is easy for everyone. Things are not like that and the people who played, who were in the national team, who work with you know it, that sometimes you forget what they experienced here and also how they spent it here”, commented the goalkeeper after beating Panama in the Aztec.