Mikel Urdangarin: from Zornotza to Madrid via New York

“You have to persist in dreams in hard times”defends the zornotzarra Mikel Urdangarinwhich has taken advantage ofl 25th anniversary of his career to reissue his debut, Haitian. 1997-2022 (Zart Kolektiboak), the least known of his albums. After being well received in Durangoko Azoka, the Basque musician begins a “new stage” with a tour in different formats and formations that starts tomorrow Saturday in Madrid and will travel to New York.

“I don’t recognize myself in my voice and I’m very far from that sound, but it sounds very fresh and I’m excited to get it back”, explains to DEIA Urdangarin about his debut, an album he left hymns like Bazkalosteko coffee, urriko mozkorran Y Haitian, and which is now available in a luxurious new format. The Basque artist begins this Saturday at the Madrid venue Caracol a tour that will mean “a new stage”, in which he will seek to move away from his profile as a singer-songwriter and will embrace “a more indie side, with nods even to progressive rock”, he anticipates.

Urdangarin will carry out this tour “in different formats and formations”, both solo, with him on vocals, piano or guitar, and accompanied by his usual group. His objective is “to start a new path or, rather, to recover the one that throughout my career has taken me to numerous stages in countless countries”. That is to say, a new stage in which concerts at home coexist with those from abroad.with the aim of taking Basque music and culture beyond our borders, explains Zart Kolektiboak.

25 Tour will also be a tour with a very special repertoire in which he will review his career and his most outstanding songs, many of them true legends of Basque music. The Sala Caracol will join the numerous Madrid stages where Urdangarin has played tomorrow. And he will do it in a quartet format, with the accompaniment of colleagues such as guitarist Rafa Rueda, bassist Jon Cañaveras and drummer Ander Hurtado from Saratxo.

New York and the BOS

The tour, which will return to Madrid on May 21 at the Café Berlín and on November 26 at the El Sol room, in different formats, also includes concerts in cities of the State such as Salamanca, Logroño, Santander and Barcelona, ​​as well as a return to new yorka city where Urdangarin already presented the multidisciplinary project Jainko txiki eta jostailura hori, along with Kirmen Uribe, Rafa Rueda, Bingen Mendizabal and Mikel Valverde. Urdangarin will also start this year and concerts shared with the Bilbao Symphony Orchestra will continue in 2023 (BOS), to celebrate the centenary of its formation.

The goal is “to add the centenary of the orchestra to my 25 years, which come together,” he explains to this newspaper. “It is a joint project in which we have been working intermittently but continuously for more than half a year. It includes a selection of my old repertoire plus a new song composed for the occasion. In total, there will be 14 songs that we hope will be the richest symphonically possible and not at all foreseeable. We are going to demand a lot of ourselves”, concludes the Biscayan musician.