Miller Lite launches the first interactive bar in the Metaverse

Beginning Monday, February 7, Miller Lite will open the “Meta Lite Bar” on the virtual reality platform Decentraland, the only place where you can see the first ad developed exclusively for the Super Bowl in the Metaverse, which will premiere on Sunday, February 13.

In addition, visitors to the “Meta Lite Bar” will have the opportunity to interact with all the traditional elements of a “sports bar” and have a sports experience in virtual reality, without detaching from the real world. From there, they will be able to create their own avatar, share with other consumers and watch the biggest sporting event of the year.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the Super Bowl from the virtual world without being disconnected from the real world. (hand-out)

“While many brands are popping up in the Metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and one in the real world,” said Sofia Colucci, Global Vice President, Family of Brands. Miller. “We use our Meta Lite bar to encourage real-life gatherings and enjoy Miller Time with your group of friends.”

Those interested in the “Meta Lite Bar” can visit millerlite.com/metalitebar or search Miller Lite’s social networks on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.