Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst’s heartbreaking essay on aging resurfaces after her death

An emotional essay has resurfaced that provides insight into the mindset of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died over the weekend.

Kryst’s body was found on the street near her home in the luxurious 60-story Orion Building on 42nd Street in Midtown, Manhattan, on Sunday morning. She allegedly committed suicide.

The presenter of Extra TV Emmy nominee left a note saying she wanted all her belongings to go to her mother, who was also Miss North Carolina.

No reason was given. A message on his Instagram page posted shortly before his death reads: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

In an essay published by Allure in March 2021 the 30-year-old attorney and former Miss North Carolina wrote about the challenges of aging in the public eye.

“Every time I say ‘I’m going to be 30,’ I cringe a little bit. Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with emotion; other times my enthusiasm feels hollow, like it’s a bad performance,” Kryst wrote.

“Society has never been kind to those who age, especially women (occasional exceptions are made for some of the rich and some of the famous),” he continued.

When she won the Miss USA crown at the age of 28, she was the oldest woman in history to win the title, noting that it was “a designation that even the glittering $200,000 Mikimoto crown of pearls and diamonds could hardly match.” cheer up some die-hard fans of the pageant, who immediately began calling for the age limit to be lowered.”

She wrote: “A smiling look at my accomplishments so far makes me giddy to lay the groundwork for more, but turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I’m running out of time to be important in society’s eyes, and it’s infuriating.” ”.

Kryst reflected, “After a year like 2020, one would think that we have learned that growing old is a treasure and that maturity is a gift that not everyone can enjoy.”

“Too many of us allow ourselves to be measured by a standard that some sternly refuse to challenge and others only accept because fitting in and going with the flow is easier than rowing against the tide.”

She continued, “I have fought this fight before and it is the battle I am currently fighting at 30,” she wrote. “How do I shake the unbreakable norms of society when faced with the relentless passage of time? It’s the old question: What happens when an ‘unstoppable’ force collides with an ‘immovable’ object?

The former beauty queen has an impressive set of academic credentials to her name, having earned a law degree and an MBA at the same time from Wake Forest University.

“I joined a tryout team at school and won a national championship. I competed on a moot court, won writing contests, landed seats on local, regional, and national executive boards,” Kryst wrote.

“I literally nearly died on the job, until an eight-day stint at a local hospital led to a new perspective developing,” he recalls.

“I found that the most important question in the world, especially when asked many times and answered honestly, is: why? why get more achievements just to get another win? why look for another plaque, medal, or item on my resume if it’s out of vanity and not passion? Why work so hard to capture the dreams that society has taught me to want when I keep finding only emptiness?

Reflecting on her pageant victories, she commented that she won her title with a “five-foot-six body with ripped abs” and a “naturally curly head,” noting “pageant girls are supposed to be tall, slender models. , put your hair up and walk in a spectacular way.”

“My defiance of the ‘status quo’ caught the attention of trolls, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve deleted comments on my social media pages that had vomiting emojis and insults telling me I wasn’t pretty enough to be Miss USA or that my musculature was actually that of a ‘man’s body,'” she wrote.

“And that was just my appearance. My opinions, on the other hand, were enough to make traditional pageant fans scream to the skies,” added Kryst. “Women who compete in pageants are supposed to have a calm opinion, if they have one, so as not to offend.”

“I spoke candidly about my views on marijuana legalization, the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, anti-abortion laws, the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and the successes and failures of justice reform. penalty,” he wrote.

Kryst’s essay ends with how she spent her 30th birthday in her apartment “parading in a black silk blouse, matching short shorts, and a floor-length robe while devouring banana pudding and ignoring birthday calls.”

She adds: “I even carried my crown around the apartment most of the day knowing I would have to return it at the end of my reign as Miss USA. I did what I wanted instead of what was expected.”

Kryst concludes: “I now enter the 30th year in search of joy and purpose on my own terms, and that feels like my own sweet victory.”

If you have feelings of anguish and isolation, or are having difficulty coping, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone free of charge by phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), send a email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you live in the US and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.