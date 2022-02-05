Miss USA’s mother, Cheslie Kryst, breaks the silence after her daughter’s suicide with an emotional message: PHOTO

Admin 18 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

The mother of Cheslie Kryst, former Miss United States, broke the silence after the death of her daughter. On Sunday, the beauty queen committed suicide at the age of 30 when she jumped from the building where she lived in Manhattan, New York.

The news shocked the world because the causes of the death contrast with the cheerful personality of the former beauty queen. Her mother recalls that Cheslie Kryst was like a “sunshine wrapped in smiles,” April Simpkins posted on her Instagram account.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Camilo Sesto’s son leaves the hospital after months of fighting for his life

Photo Europe Press The son of Camilo Sestosvisibly deteriorated after his long hospitalization due to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved