Miss USA’s mother, Cheslie Kryst, breaks the silence after her daughter’s suicide with an emotional message: PHOTO

The mother of Cheslie Kryst, former Miss United States, broke the silence after the death of her daughter. On Sunday, the beauty queen committed suicide at the age of 30 when she jumped from the building where she lived in Manhattan, New York.

The news shocked the world because the causes of the death contrast with the cheerful personality of the former beauty queen. Her mother recalls that Cheslie Kryst was like a “sunshine wrapped in smiles,” April Simpkins posted on her Instagram account.

The last memories of Miss USA

“In his private life, he was dealing with a high-functioning depression that he hid from everyone, including me, his closest confidante, until very shortly before his death,” was part of the publication of his mother.

The post reveals that this was the outward appearance of her daughter because deep down she suffered from depression but her mother did not know until her death.

It is a depression of high functionality or dysthymia that allows the person to comply with daily routines in apparent normality. However, deep down she feels unmotivated, disillusioned and finds it difficult to enjoy the pleasures of life.

It is precisely for this reason that it is difficult to detect among its loved ones and relatives who do not notice anything unusual. The model’s mother recalled that when she won Miss North Carolina in 2002 she gave her a tiara.

Another of the remembrances was of a group of stalkers who criticized her after winning Miss United States at the age of 28.

In 2019, Cheslie She started talking to a counselor to keep her mind sane but there was no indication of the type of anguish she was suffering from.

Many of the friends of Cheslie Kryst They also said they were shocked by his death because they did not know that he suffered from mental health problems such as depression.

