more OLED panels, better optimized hertz and more

We entered February, a very prolific month in terms of smartphone launches. We have a Samsung event scheduled for February 9 and, of course, the Mobile World Congress 2022, which will take place at the end of the month in Barcelona. The first batch of launches is just around the corner and it is time to ask the following: in a market as mature as the current one,what can we expect from mobile phones in 2022?

To shed some light on this matter, we will draw on the trends that began to be drawn at the end of last year and that, in some way, they tell us what the manufacturers have (or may have) in the oven. Without further delay, we begin.

More OLED screens





OLED panels, with a few exceptions, have been reserved for high-end, premium and certain mid-high-end equipment, but the reality is that IPS panels continue to have an important presence on cheaper devices. 2022, however, could be a good year for OLED panels to start gaining prominence in the most popular segments.

We have seen it in brands like Xiaomi, which in its latest Redmi Note 11 has already gotten rid of IPS panels to bet it all on OLED. They are cheap terminals and already incorporate this technology, so it will surely be a matter of time before other mid-range mobile manufacturers such as Motorola, Realme or Nokia end up making the leap.

More hertz (adaptive)





During the last two years we have witnessed a new war, that of hertz. If in 2020 90Hz was a thing for high-end terminals, in 2021 we saw the 120 Hz in mid-range devices and there have even been brands that have directly implemented 144 Hz, like a gaming monitor.

On the one hand, it is expected that 2022 will be the year of hertz and that 90 Hz will become normal, leaving 60 Hz for entry-level devices. This surely does not surprise anyone. The problem is that, although hertz are usually adaptive (in ranges of 30, 60 and 120 Hz, for example), the system is usually not optimized.

The ProMotion panel of the iPhone 13 Pro has 12 refresh points (from 10 Hz to 120 Hz), which allows a better adaptation of the refresh rate to the content, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has five (10, 48, 60 and 120Hz). In our tests, we discovered that Android does not have its own refresh rate system that controls the system, but it depends on the developers. If an application does not have the frame ratechoose the frame rate that the system has programmed, so it always oscillates between 60 and 120 Hz.

The manufacturers, however, have already put their batteries in this aspect. Google with its Pixel 6 Pro and OPPO with its Find X3 Pro are two examples, since both manufacturers have adapted their customization layer with multiple refresh values to best suit the content being played. So, it is not just a matter of putting in more hertz, but of configuring the system well so that they are optimized.

More power (if possible)

Like every year, it is to be expected that the chipset manufacturers will once again raise the bar and put even more power into devices. Qualcomm has already made its move with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while Samsung has already put that Exynos 2200 with AMD GPUs on the table. And that, surely, is only the beginning.

In recent years we have seen high-end processors incorporated into mid-range terminals, such as the Snapdragon 870. The Snapdragon 7 and 6 family has also improved a lot and MediaTek has not been short with its Dimensity. What does this year hold for us? Probably a greater penetration of the four nanometers in the highest range.

Not everything is processor, clearly. Memories, or rather, their technology, remains varied. The high range usually mounts UFS 3.1 memories, while the mid range usually incorporates UFS 2.2 memories (which are a slight improvement over UFS 2.1). Perhaps, in 2022, we will begin to see more mid-range phones with UFS 3.1 memorieswhich are significantly faster.

Even faster uploads





In the last year we have seen how the fast charge of <60W has been established in the high range and even we’ve seen advances in 125W fast charging. OPPO was one of the first brands to announce this advance and Realme also has its proposal, UltraDART. Xiaomi, for its part, has already revealed the 200W in a prototype.

However, these amazing fast charges are still not an everyday thing. The most normal thing is that we have loads of 30, 50 and 65W, which are not bad at all, but it is to be hoped that this year we will make the leap to higher figures. It is true that it would also be desirable to have larger capacity batteries, but the reality is that space is limited and there is always a tendency to reduce thickness, so in the absence of larger batteries, faster charging is always welcome.

Similarly, it is expected increase in the power of wireless fast charging. In this sense, we have seen advances such as the 80W reached by Xiaomi or the 50W that Realme brought to the table with MagDart. And if, by the way, this system is accompanied by better energy efficiency, all the better.

Cameras under the screen





The cameras under the screen are already on the market, although in a very minority way. Only a couple of mobiles incorporate this technology commercially and the results, although goodthey have nothing to do with those achieved thanks to current solutions (aka cameras integrated into perforations in the panels).

The reason is that pixel density is sacrificed in the area where the screen is located, which means that, among other things, a grayer area can be seen on the screen and that the photo does not have the same sharpness. Xiaomi claims to have found a solution that we should have seen last year, as well as OPPO, which has also worked on this technology.

In any case, everything indicates that this is the next jump in front cameras: go under the screen. Will it be something easy to implement (good)? Surely not and it will surely take time, but perhaps this year we will have news about it. If it was possible to do with the fingerprint sensors under the screen, it is expected that the same will happen with the camera.

more foldable





When it seemed that Samsung was the only company that was still betting on foldables, Huawei arrived with the P50 Pocket, Xiaomi with the Mi MIX Fold and OPPO with the Find N and they made it clear that they too they want a piece of the foldable pie. So, we already have Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and OPPO with their respective foldables on the table.

Having seen what has been seen, and taking into account that firms have opted for this technology, it is expected that this year let’s continue to see folding terminalsboth of the brands mentioned above and others that are not, see Realme and Google (whose foldables have been talked about on occasion).

Pending issues? Reduce crease visibility (something that OPPO seems to have achieved) and optimize the use of the folding screen with more functions that allow it to express its full potential.