Neighbors say they smelled gas before the explosion in Brooklyn houses | Univision 41 New York WXTV

According to the gas company National Grit, they never received calls reporting a leak, but at least one person told Noticias 41, in a report on this fire, that those reports were made.
Visiting the scene of the fire, Mayor Eric Adams He said that the house where the explosion would have originated was unoccupied and that all reports of alleged gas leaks should be investigated.
Meanwhile, the images of the area say it all: rubble was all that remained of two Bath Beach houses devastated by fire, while a third was left in half.
One person reported to CBS that the impact sent a part of the house flying into the windshield and an air conditioning unit blew into the back of a car belonging to a person who was driving through the area.
An FDNY spokesman indicated that the building that exploded was empty at the time, unoccupied. While, in the other two residences, “residents were able to evacuate by themselves.”
How Thursday’s explosion was reported
Firefighters said both they and EMS were operating at the scene of two private residences on fire. No injuries had been reported.
Through a message on Twitter, the FDNY posted a photo showing that at least one of the houses had collapsed in the fire.
A neighbor named Hajredin Lesevic said that people reported smell of gas and heard an explosion.
Located in the shadow of the D train, firefighters were working to put out various spots in the rubble.
Police said at least one of the houses was abandoned and the investigation is ongoing.
