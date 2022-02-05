New York’s ‘solid gold bucket’, which works as a promotion for a cryptocurrency, turns out to be hollow inside

The promotional “solid gold bucket” that appeared in New York this week has turned out to be hollow on the inside, and online viewers have ridiculed the stunt as an appropriate criticism. from the extravagant promises of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

On February 2, Artnet reported that A 410-pound, 24-karat gold cube, valued at $11.7 million, had been placed in Central Park surrounded by a “heavy security device” as part of the promotion of German artist Niclas Castello’s cryptocurrency project, dubbed Castello Coin. (ENG).

New in NYC: A cube made from $11.7 million worth of solid gold is sitting in Central Park—and has its own security detail: https://t.co/DTsqhgCcbc pic.twitter.com/5kXUDSVnS9 — Artnet (@artnet) February 2, 2022

According to the project website, CAST will be the first cryptocurrency in history to “achieve its level of recognition through a unique, physical piece of art” in an attempt to combine the worlds of traditional finance, art, and cryptocurrencies.. It also includes an NFT project that will launch later this month.

“The Coin acts as a bridge between the traditional financial world of finance, the world of traditional forms of investment and traditional art, and the new world, that of cryptocurrencies and the digital age”, it reads on the website.

Even though Artnet notes in its article that the “cube is over a foot and a half on all sides and has a wall thickness of about a quarter of an inch”, the post described it as “solid gold” on Twitter and was widely reported as such.

Following the impressive discovery by New York park researchers, the “solid gold bucket” trick has been mocked by many people on the Internet, with some suggesting that the hollow gold cube sums up the common complaint that technology promises great use cases but actually delivers nothing.

the gold cube is not solid but hollow by the way, and is of course the centerpiece of an accompanying crypto/NFT grift. you decide which of those things is a metaphor for the other — Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) February 3, 2022

Other critics have criticized the lack of taste of the project in relation to the erection of a golden object that is worth many millions of dollars among the local homeless community.; GBH reporter Tori Bedford he claimed that:

“To bring attention to the upcoming launch of his new cryptocurrency, German artist Niclas Castello erected this cube in Central Park, where 125 people are living, per the last census. Four days ago, a man was found dead in a tent just half a mile from the site of the installation.”

Artnet claimed that the golden cube was only on display for one day, and that it was planned to be moved to a private dinner on Wall Street that, apparently, would be attended by celebrities.

