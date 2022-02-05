Nick Cannon apologizes for announcement about his eighth child

Nick Cannon announces that he is expecting another child with his partner Bre Tiesi 1:06

(CNN) — Nick Cannon has apologized for “any extra pain or confusion” that may have been caused by her recent announcement that she is expecting her eighth child.



On Monday’s episode of his daytime talk show, Cannon announced that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby together.

Cannon publicly mourned the loss of his youngest son, Zen, who he shared with model Alyssa Scott. The baby died at five months after a battle with brain cancer in December.

On Thursday’s show, Cannon apologized, saying he had “failed to protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children.”

“I expressed myself poorly and probably went into too much detail on Monday expressing my feelings,” he said. “And it probably felt like I was making some comparisons when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new son that I’m expecting.”

“I didn’t need to do that because they are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve respect,” he said.

Cannon, 41, who was previously married for six years to Mariah Carey, also expressed his love for Zen and Scott.

“I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will,” Cannon said. “And I’m going to love my new son. I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything, so I have to say that I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion it may have caused.”