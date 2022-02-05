Official journalist affirms that Spanish musicians who canceled the San Remo Festival are unknown

The Cuban official journalist Bárbara Betancourt assured that the Spanish musicians Andy Morales, Lucas González and alex ubago are almost unknown and unpopular, after learning of their decision not to attend the Sanremo Music Awards Festival in Cuba, organized by Lis Cuesta Perazaruler’s wife Miguel Diaz-Canel.

on the radio show veneering shorty this Thursday, which reviews the official portal Cubadebatethe Director of Information Policy of TVC and Analyst of International Issues considered that Spanish artists have little public and less popularity, in addition to the fact that they are “almost unknown today”, to demerit their position of not participating in an event that tries to wash the face of the regime, which keeps hundreds of political prisoners in jail, including minors, for peacefully demonstrating on 11J.

In the Radio Rebelde program, in which the journalists Arleen Rodríguez Derivet and Reinier Duardo also participate, they said that the Spanish artists were forced to do “the two mea culpas published on the networks”, because “they were squeezed” and “they were threatened with media lynching”.

They also mentioned that the artists explained the same thing to decline the invitations made by the island’s Ministry of Culture, where Díaz-Canel’s wife is in charge of organizing this festival.

Likewise, Duardo in his analysis resorted to the hackneyed comparison with the United States, when referring to the duo Andy and Lucas who had already been in Cuba before and that on that occasion “he did not say what now sounds like a dictation.”

Also, he pointed out that “it is not understood how Andy says that they cannot sing in a country where there are minor prisoners, repeating false matrices of the war against Cuba, and they are going to sing in Miami, US territory, the country that possibly has more underage prisoners in the world.”

They also said that the boycott of the festival is connected to “the offensive of the Spanish far right, who are trying to miamizar to Spain to close all the paths of economic recovery to Cuba”.

At the end of the program, in which they recalled that this Thursday marks the 60th anniversary of the United States embargo on Cuba, they did not miss the opportunity to hold it responsible for the failure of the organization of the San Remo Festival, referring that “the blockade is also cultural. Genocide is also against the soul of the nation.”

The organizers of the Italian festival, which will take place for the first time in Cuba, they had informed last January 27 the attendance of the Spanish singers alex ubago, Charles Torres Y Andy and Lucasas well as the Mexican Kalimba.

However, this Wednesday it transpired that spanish artists and the Mexican Kalimba musician they declined their participation in the musical event on the island.

“Logically Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, or people who imprison children, or a people that goes hungry.. We are not going, we are not going. And we are not breaking down as some news say due to media pressure, far from it. Whoever says that doesn’t know me,” Lucas González assured in a video that spread on Facebook and Instagram.

After that first cancellation, Alex Ubago said that he would not go either and that his decision not to travel to Cuba was made after “have all the information about the organization of the event and given the situation that the country is experiencing”.

“The moment we learned that we were actually being hired by the regime, we decided not to carry out this action”said the musician.

For his part, the Mexican musician Kalimba stated that his dream of singing in his father’s land “is not greater than my desire to see my Cuban brothers live with their own rights.”

In addition to these musicians, the Cuban singer will not participate in the event Arlenys Rodriguez Lazo and the rapper Telmary Diazdirector of the Habana Sana group.

This Thursday it was learned that Spanish singer Carlos Torres will not participate in the San Remo Festival in Havana.

“I’ve been receiving messages on social media for about a week and I was wondering ‘what’s going on?'” the artist said in a video on his Facebook profile. “I’ve already decided that I’m not going to go to this festival, I’m very sorry because I really wanted to go to Cuba to sing because I know there are many fans who like my music,” said the La Voz España semifinalist.

These cancellations have occurred after the start of a campaign on social networks, mainly on Twitter, promoted by activists and human rights defenders, who allege that this festival is a smokescreen from the regime to hide the brutal repression after the protests in July 2021, and give another image of the country to attract tourism to the island.

Currently, in Cuba there are more than 700 people behind bars for their participation in the social outbreak, in addition to another 790 who have already been prosecuted.