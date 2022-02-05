Óscar de la Hoya celebrates his 49th birthday with his spectacular girlfriend and in underwear

2022-02-04

Oscar de la hoya It has gone viral on social networks on the day of his birthday. This got out of control.

The former boxer, boxing promoter and Mexican-American singer, has shared some photos on his social networks celebrating his 49th birthday.

The curious thing is that Oscar de la hoya He has been seen in underwear just like his beautiful girlfriend, the sports journalist, presenter, model, influencer and former golfer Holly Sounders.

Both appear breaking the birthday cake of the former boxer, but they have also surprised everyone by posing with little clothing.

“You deserve all the cake you want,” he posted Holly Sonder next to a gallery of sensual photographs in underwear at the birthday party of Oscar de la hoya.