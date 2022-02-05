Pedro Castillo announces that he will appoint a new cabinet, his fourth in six months

Peru: Pedro Castillo’s fourth cabinet in 6 months 4:56

(CNN Spanish) — The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced the recomposition of his cabinet this Friday in a message to the nation.

Castillo will now have to appoint a new president of the Council of Ministers, who, in turn, will appoint new heads of ministries. It will be the fourth cabinet in just six months of government.

Castillo explained that the changes he will propose will take into account “openness to the country’s political, academic and professional forces,” and added: “We must aim to best serve ordinary Peruvians, who struggle day by day, entrepreneur who is the engine of the country and our sisters and brothers from deep Peru”.

The president did not advance appointments.

Castillo also recalled the political instability that Peru has experienced in the last five years, where there have been up to four presidents and a dissolved Congress, and said that citizens, especially the poorest “do not want to see more confrontations, nor obstructionist and anti-democratic behavior , nor vacancy announcements, announcements of the closing of Congress”.

“In this crucial hour, the country demands responsible behavior from its authorities and its representatives, who dedicate their time to solving their most urgent demands,” he added.

Castillo’s announcement comes hours after the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Héctor Valer, denied this Thursday that he had assaulted his now deceased wife or her daughter, although in a press conference he acknowledged the existence of a judicial file for family violence that began with a police complaint, a case whose existence he says he only found out about a day and a half before.