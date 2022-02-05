Piero Hincapié is the ideal 11 on date 16 of the Qualifiers

The Ecuadorian was chosen by the fans as one of the best players on date 16 of the Qualifiers.

Piero Hincapié has been a starter in Ecuador since the 2021 Copa América. Photo: GettyImages
Ecuador drew a very important tie against Peru in Lima that could earn them the pass to the fourth World Cup in their history. The national team was supported by its good defense led by Félix Torres and Piero Hincapié, the latter presents the ideal 11 of the date.

Piero Hincapié played a great game against Peru in Lima, where he stopped all the Peruvian attacks and left Carrillo without a chance, the 9 of the ‘Bicolor’. The Bayer Leverkusen center-back was rewarded by the fans and took a place in the ideal 11 of the date.

The 20-year-old defender has not stopped showing a high level in Ecuador since his debut in the last Copa América in Brazil in 2021. The player from Esmerald together with Félix Torres have come to give a very good solvency to the tricolor defense and have also contributed with important goals.

Ecuador’s next match in the Qualifiers will be against Paraguay in Asunción, in that match the “Tri” will be able to celebrate their qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

