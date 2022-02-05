Poland | The first US troops arrive in Europe amid tension with Russia over Ukraine | WORLD

A group of US soldiers arrived this Friday to Poland, as part of the contingent that Washington will temporarily allocate to this country, announced the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak.

“There is already a preparatory group in Poland to install the forces of the airborne brigade of the US 82nd Combat Division,” Minister Blaszczak announced this Friday in a statement.

In total, the arrival of 1,700 soldiers on Polish territory is expected, who will remain stationed temporarily as “a sign of allied solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine,” added the Polish defense official.

On his social networks, Blaszczak highlighted that the military contingent was in charge of the Kabul evacuation operation in August 2021 and comes “from Fort Bragg, one of the most famous bases (…) for hosting the ‘green berets. ´ and the paratroopers, who will come to Poland”.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby announced last Wednesday that Washington will soon deploy some 3,000 soldiers to Poland, Romania and Germany, in addition to putting another 8,500 on standby so they can be deployed to Europe quickly.

Currently, there are some 60,000 US soldiers installed in European bases, including some 4,500 soldiers stationed on Polish territory on a rotating basis and distributed among the Zagan, Trzebien, Swietoszow, Boleslawiec and Karliki camps, all of them in the west of the country.

A US Air Force Lockheed C-130J-30 Hercules transport plane is seen on the runway after landing at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland. (Photo: Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS)

In addition, NATO maintains allied forces in three Polish barracks in the north of the country, where they are integrated into multinational defense forces.

According to sources from the Polish Ministry of Defense a few days ago, there are more than 127,000 Russian soldiers concentrated near the border with Ukraine and in recent hours “dozens of military convoys and thousands of Belarusian soldiers have settled on the border with Ukraine in preparation for for the big military maneuvers (joint with Russia) scheduled for February 10”.

Poland has repeatedly asked Washington to send more troops to its territory to act as a deterrent against Russia.

In 2020, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, offered to provide facilities for the construction of the first large permanent US military base in his country and proposed to name it “Fort Trump”, in honor of the then American president.

According to the criteria of Know more

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Russia and the United States clashed at the United Nations Security Council on Monday over the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, while the West intensifies threats of sanctions to avoid a conflict in Europe.