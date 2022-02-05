Precision medicine to save cancer patients

Modern medicines save millions of lives every year. However, while a treatment may work for one person, it may not be right for another or cause serious side effects only in certain patients.

Factors such as age, lifestyle, and drinking and smoking habits influence how the body responds to medications, but so do genes, and that’s where precision medicine comes in.

Precision medicine, also called “personalized medicine” or “genomic medicine”, is a way of guiding the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases based on a person’s individual genes, with the aim of personalizing medical care with decisions and treatments adapted to each individual.

“According to the genes or receptors that your tumor presents, this is how your treatment should be. The treatments are no longer as widespread as they used to be, ”she said. oncologist Evelyn Ruiz Clinic, which treats all kinds of cancerous pathologies, but has specialized in breast cancer.

“We thought that with the pandemic we were going to have a decrease and it has been the opposite, there are more and more diagnosed patients and they are younger and younger, but what continues to shock me the most is that they arrive in advanced clinical stages,” Ruiz commented on occasion to be commemorated every February 4th World Cancer Day.

The specialist was participating in the Real Heroines Forumorganized by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, as a way to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and care of the disease.

“If the patient arrives with an early stage cancer, perhaps with surgery and radiotherapy they can achieve healing. A patient with cancer can be cured!”, stressed the doctor with a professional practice at the Heriberto Pieter hospital and at the Dominican Comprehensive Oncology Network (RODI).

As he relates, if the patient does not have a family history with histories of any type of cancer, from 40-45 years of age it is recommended to perform mammography and sonomagraphy. On the other hand, if cases have already been diagnosed in his family circle, then periodic check-ups should be done from 20-25 years of age.

Self-examination remains the main tool for cancer detection and has no age limit. “Women must feel ourselves, know our body. Sometimes we focus on being mothers, wives, friends, employees, we diversify into so many things and we forget about ourselves,” said Ruiz.

Seven to ten days after menstruation is the ideal time to perform the self-examination. In the case of women in the menopausal stage, they should also include self-examination as part of their self-care routine, choosing a fixed day each month. It is also important to carry out gynecological check-ups and the Pap smear.

“Approximately a third of cancer cases can be prevented, and this is where education initiatives for early detection and personalized treatment, complemented by healthy lifestyles and good eating habits, are essential. However, there are risk factors that cannot be controlled, such as age, a weakened immune system and genetic predisposition, mainly in women who have mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” explained Dr. Esteban Coto, medical director of AstraZeneca for Central America and the Caribbean.

Dr. Ruiz said that to carry out an effective precision treatment, it is necessary to have a team made up of a clinical oncologist, pathologist, surgical oncologist and a psycho-oncologist, who is the one who will provide emotional support to patients.

Men get breast cancer too

“Unfortunately we live in a country where it is not part of a man’s routine to take care of himself. It is very difficult when you have an oncological pathology and people think that they are diagnosing me as a cause of death and that is no longer the case”, assured the specialist.

Cases are not very common, but men can also get breast cancer. According to the doctor’s experience, these patients generally have a family history of other types of tumors.

From Ruiz’s perspective, “cancer is a pathology that was acute and is becoming a chronic pathology, comparable to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which, with the appropriate medications, people live stable for a long time.”

For his part, Dr. Coto added that “at AstraZeneca we understand the impact of this pathology, which is why we work every day to redefine the current clinical paradigm on the approach to the disease, in order to offer more effective options and thus achieve benefits that help change the lives of patients”.