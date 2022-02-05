Preventing young people from choosing weapons, this and other key points analyzed by Adams after Biden’s visit | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

it only takes a few seconds.jonathan: from the visitpresident Biden To New York,we talked to the mayoradams on commitmentsachieved to combatgun violence.we deal with legal problemslike those of no bail, whichmany consider that they promotethe gangs useteens For Crime,without having to answerJustice. here the secondpart of the conversation betweenthe mayor and our companionAdriana Vargassino.adriana: there is something that cando the federal government onlocal laws that guidethe gangs they repeatteenagers?this battle is going to befederal in city state..the president can fightto pass laws that prohibitthe arms trade.the city and state cando the same.right now someone shouldyou will have 10 weapons per year,before we canfile charges.we can at the state levelchange for three weapons alreadybe considered traffic ofweapons.fronts at the same time.adriana: there was something in whichsoon there is no agreement with himpresident biden and hisadministration?no, I think we areagreement in the fight againstcrime. give them by the policecrisis management supportto find ways tosolve crime.also, how do we stop the roadto the crime of so many young people,of the criminal path. is theintervention of what happensNow, you prevent whatcriminal in the peeadriana: who wants to give him alast message to the community,after we had tobury the two officersnpyd after what we haveseen, what was the conclusion?there is a common denominator inthe death of these cops.they all come from familiesimmigrants. they came looking forthe american dream, one ofindia and republican officersDominican. they offered theirlife to ensure that othersmay have the right toto live. we live in mourning forfamilies, but showedalso as a cry for thesolidarity to mobilize andprevent us from losingfamilies for violence.