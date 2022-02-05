Price of the dollar today February 4, peso loses the session

Today, Friday, February 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6845 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.6693 units. This means that the peso lost ground again at the day level, falling 9.36 cents. However, on a weekly level, the local currency achieved a recovery of 18.82 cents compared to its close on the previous Friday, according to the Banxico record.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693

: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693 HSBC : Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99

: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99 Banamex : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.02 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $20.02 – Sale: $20.92 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27

Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $21.25

Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $21.25 Exchange: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.19 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 40,533.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.70 pesos, for $28.00 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

