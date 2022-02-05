Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, February 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6341 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Friday at 20.6693 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
  • Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
  • Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.07
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 41 thousand 468.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.68 pesos, for $28.00 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

