Prime Minister of Peru resigns after being denounced for beating his wife

In the midst of the strongest political crisis of his administration – barely half a year – Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced on Friday that he will renew his cabinet for the fourth time, which implies accepting the resignation of his prime minister Héctor Váler, denounced for hitting his wife and daughter.

Castillo said at a press conference from the presidential palace that the “recomposition” of his ministerial team will be characterized by “openness” to all political forces. To change his cabinet, Valer will have to resign as prime minister.

The political crisis in Peru worsened earlier after the president of Congress rejected Valer’s proposal to appear on Saturday and receive the necessary approval from legislators to remain in office.

On Thursday, Valer stirred up the ghost about a possible dissolution of Congress -as happened in 2019-, when at a press conference he said that if the legislators did not grant the vote of confidence to his ministerial team they will only have one more opportunity to censor a next cabinet and then risk being dissolved by the president.

“They will have lost the first silver bullet in Congress so that later the president will use the golden bullet that is the dissolution of Congress,” said the prime minister, the third in six months of government.

Under the law, if Parliament censures two cabinets, the president can dissolve Congress.

The prime minister is questioned because his wife and daughter denounced him for beating them in 2016.

In 2017, Judge Roxana Palacios surely took protective measures for Valer’s wife and prohibited the current prime minister from conduct that constitutes “violence or harassment” against his wife “under penalty of being reported for the crime of resisting authority.”

The Prime Minister denied having beaten his wife and daughter the day before, but the judge states in her resolution that there are “indicators of corporal abuse” on Valer’s wife from a legal medical certificate that was made to the taxed on October 22 2016, according to the judicial resolution published by the newspaper El Comercio.

Valer’s wife stayed on October 5, 2021, as recorded in the official journal of Parliament’s debates when a minute of silence was requested on October 6 in his memory. The reasons for her death are unknown.