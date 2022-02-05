Raphy Pina offers $5 thousand to the teacher who has no money to buy her daughter a cake | entertainment

Urban music producer Rafael Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy Pina, said today, Friday, that he is offering to contribute $5,000 for the birthday of a girl who stated, in a live broadcast, that her mother does not have money for a Biscuit.

“This girl is so beautiful! I will contribute $5,000 to her birthday and help her mommy. They contact me at dm. Come on, Teachers. Together we are more,” Pina said through a publication on her Instagram account.

The music producer was moved by a minor, who was interviewed during a NotiCentro live broadcast at the “Teacher’s Flu” march.

“I find it very unfair that teachers do not have enough pay. Without teachers I could not be speaking right now and I could not be writing this – while pointing to a banner. My mom, right now, only has $12 in her bank account My birthday is next Monday and it doesn’t even have for the cake. That’s very sad because the teachers deserve that and much more, “said the girl.

For its part, the Department of Education confirmed that today only 28 percent of teachers came to the classrooms.