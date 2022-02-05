Rapper Tdott Woo murdered in Brooklyn

Source: Twitter Rapper TDott Woo is murdered after signing a record deal.

The young rapper Tdott Woo was killed with a bullet to the head. The 22-year-old musician’s crime occurred on the same day he signed a very important record deal to boost his career.

The murder of Tdott Woo, whose real name is Tahjay Dobson, took place on Tuesday, February 1, in the neighborhood where he lived, in Brooklyn, New York. He was shot from a car in front of his house. A bullet entered his knee and another in his skull, the latter being the one that ended his short life.

After being shot, the rapper was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. There, the doctors decreed his death.

Tdott suffered the same fate as his friend, Pop Smoke, another rapper murdered in Los Angeles in 2020. His killer allegedly killed him to steal the gold-encrusted Rolex watch that the artist displayed on social networks.

The 22-year-old was considered a star of emerging culture in the United States, and one of the greatest promises of world rap.

His crime sadly occurred on a pivotal day for his career. On Tuesday, hours before he died, the 22-year-old rapper had signed a contract that was going to boost him in the world of music.

The contract that rapper Tdott Woo had signed

Tdott Woo was happy and excited about the turn his career was going to take after signing a contract with the renowned record label Million Dollar Music.

Million Dollar Music expressed itself after hearing the news of the singer’s crime: “It is an honor to have been your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do. Rest in peace. We know his legacy will always live on, from his laughter to the dance that everyone around the world does, some of us know him as a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan, but we all come together to tell you fly high.”

Hours after the signing of the contract, the musician and also a dancer would fall dejected in the neighborhood that saw him grow up.

Ongoing investigation and farewell on social media

The Brooklyn police authorities did not provide further details about the crime of rapper Tdott Woo.

They indicated that the young man was shot from a dark-colored SUV, which quickly left the scene and was seen by some witnesses. They ignore the motives for the murder that occurred this Tuesday.

Farewell messages for the rapper multiplied on social networks. His fans greeted him, but also his colleagues.

“I will miss you forever, baby. You were the prince of this city. Long live Prince T Dot ””, he was fired by his colleague Fivio Foreign on social networks.

The American rap scene is once again tinged with violence. Days earlier, rapper Nas Blixky had been shot in the head. At the time of writing this note he is hospitalized in critical condition.

