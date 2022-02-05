Raúl Paz, the second Cuban musician who declines to attend the San Remo Cuba Festival

Cuban singer-songwriter Raúl Paz, another of the musicians residing on the island invited to perform as part of the San Remo Cuba Festival program organized by the regime and directed by the first lady Lis Cuesta, joined the list of performers who declined to attend the event.

Although the musician has not released an official statement about it, Real Café Miami, a site that had announced a Paz concert on February 11, did it for him.

“The Administration of the Real Café Miami communicated this Thursday with the Cuban singer-songwriter Raúl Paz, who had planned a concert here on February 11,” the site reported on its Facebook wall.

“The musician confirmed that he was not aware that he was invited to the San Remo Festival event and that he would not participate in it”, assured.

Despite this, the note pointed out, “taking into account the negative repercussions that this could have”, Café Real Miami decided to cancel Paz’s presentation at that venue.

Raul Paz, born in Pinar del Río, became known in France, and is a very popular artist in Cuba. At the end of January, he performed at Havana’s Teatro Martí, where he paid homage to the late historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, and to the anniversary of the Habana Radio station, in a series of symphonic concerts.

Is, further, Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Precisely one of the reasons for the boycott promoted by the Cuban exile group in San Remo, which the regime has promoted with great fanfare, is the hundreds of political prisoners for demonstrating on 11J. At the end of January, the Cuban Prosecutor’s Office recognized that 55 minors are being prosecuted by Cuban courts for participating in the protests.

With Raúl Paz there are seven artists who decline to attend the San Remo Cuba, announced for next April. On Wednesday, the Spaniards Andy and Lucas and Álex Ubago did it, as well as the Mexican Kalimba. On Thursday, the also Spanish Carlos Torres and the Cuban Arlenis Rodríguez joined, along with Paz, another of the figures residing on the Island included in the official program of the event.

The organizers of the Festival have not commented on the matter.