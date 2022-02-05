Rayados fans fight at the Club World Cup venue

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 21:13:31





A few hours after the debut of Monterey Striped in the Club World Cup, his fans gave the bad note at the tournament venue, after videos of a brawl were broadcast in a nightclub.

In the images you can see the followers of scratched staging an altercation in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirateswith local security personnel.

So far to go to suck…

Striped fans at the Club World Cup

There are several videos circulating.

A scandal has already been made, not only in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/udvjrTvbO0 – ARIZPE REPORT (@ArizpeMiguelZ) February 5, 2022

It was also possible to see how a group of people was kicked off the site before the eyes of the attendees. So far it is unknown if there was arrested by the authorities.

Monterey will debut in the Club World Cup on Saturday against Al-Ahly from Egypta team that arrives with multiple casualties between injuries and summoned to the African Cup of Nations.

“We are in that line of give a good image to the world of the Monterrey teamit is the fifth World Cup, it is the way to be known, it is game by game, we will try to get ahead and make people realize that we Monterey he is trained for great deeds”, said the coach Javier Aguirre.

​