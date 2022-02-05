Rayan died, the boy who fell into a well five days ago | Univision World News

Rayan, the 5-year-old boy who fell into a well five days ago, has died, confirmed the Royal Palace of Morocco minutes after the rescue teams managed to get him out of the hole.
The first images showed the emergency group running down a corridor made up of security guards from the mouth of the excavation they had been working on since last Tuesday, carrying a stretcher between them towards an ambulance stopped at the other end.
At that time it was not possible to appreciate in what condition the minor was.
Meanwhile, the cheers of those present were heard, including many people who came to witness the rescue work, which kept Morocco on edge throughout this week.
On Saturday, rescuers entered what they described as the “decisive phase” and were reported to be about 80 centimeters from the hole where Rayan is. Experts indicate that this is the most delicate part in which manual systems must be used to avoid collapses or collapses of the walls.
This last stage to reach the child was the most difficult due to the risk of collapse.
Throughout the process, Rayan’s condition was not reported.
“It is difficult to know his condition, but we have great, great, great hope,” said Abdelhadi Temrani, one of the rescuers, noting that the team was providing the boy with 24-hour oxygen and had been monitoring him with a camera.
A medical team had been deployed to the scene to care for the minor as soon as he was rescued, local authorities told AFP. A medicalized helicopter was also mobilized in case of emergency.
The engineers and surveyors who participated in the operation dug a three meter horizontal tunnel, while the technical teams are in charge of guaranteeing the security of the perimeter.
During the last hours the working conditions were difficult, and they managed to overcome the darkness helped by powerful projectors.
Thousands of people camped in the place showing their solidarity despite the intense cold in this mountainous area of the Rif, almost 2,300 feet (700 meters) above sea level.
Police have deployed reinforcements to prevent the crowd from disrupting rescue efforts.
“We pray to God”: the signs of solidarity in the search for Rayan
“We came to support the rescuers. Rayan is a child from our region, we pray to God that he be saved,” a volunteer told AFP. “We’re not leaving until it’s out of the well,” he added.
“We have almost arrived. We work constantly. Tiredness is felt, but all the rescue teams are resisting despite the unforeseen events,” said one of those responsible for the operation.
Rayan accidentally fell into a dry, narrow and difficult to access well last Tuesday. The well is dug near his home, in the village of Ighran, near the town of Bab Berred, in the province of Chefchaouen.
“The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well,” the boy’s mother told the press, her eyes full of tears.
“I remain hopeful that my son will come out of that well alive,” Rayan’s father told 2M public television on Friday night. “I thank all the mobilized people and those who support us in Morocco and elsewhere.”
Rayan’s rescue sparked solidarity on social media around the world.
This accident recalls a tragedy that occurred in Spain in 2019 when a two-year-old boy died after falling into an abandoned well 24 centimeters in diameter and more than 100 meters deep in Andalusia. After a major operation, the remains of the minor were rescued after a deployment that lasted 13 days.