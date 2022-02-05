Renewed Metaverse Interest Drives Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 75%

The influence of Blockchain technology on the ongoing digital revolution cannot be overstated, as the rise of the metaverse and the integration of virtual reality are transforming the way humans interact on a global scale.

One project that is starting to gain traction in its effort to bridge the old world with the new is Decentraland (MANA), a virtual reality (VR) ecosystem built on top of the Ethereum network that allows users to create, participate in, and monetize content. through a variety of interactive experiences.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that in the past two weeks, the price of MANA has risen 70%, from a low of $1.70 on Jan 22 to a daily high of $2.90 on Feb 1, while the The broader cryptocurrency market was battling bearish pressure.

MANA/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Three factors that indicate a positive future for the Decentraland ecosystem are the integration of real-world businesses into its virtual landscape, a growing ecosystem of celebrities and influencers who are building on the protocol, and user interface improvements that help improve the overall user experience.

Fusion of the physical and virtual worlds

“If you build it, they will come” is a well-known phrase from the movie Field of Dreams, and it seems that the old adage has started to work for Decentraland, as it is not just ordinary users, but established and globally recognized brands that are claiming their virtual ownership.

As the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed in 2021, some of the digital collectibles found their way to auction at established auction houses like Sotheby’s, where they fetched multi-million dollar bids.

Old Master in a new world: To celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime sale of Sandro Botticelli’s ‘The Man of Sorrows,’ we built it a chapel in @Sothebys HQ-in @decentraland. https://t.co/xe68T1S7ie Livestream of the #SothebysMasters auction TODAY at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/DFlnT7xH3k — Sotheby’s Metaverse (@Sothebysverse) January 27, 2022

Now, Sotheby’s has become a fixture in the digital cryptocurrency ecosystem by establishing a virtual auction house in Decentraland where they continue to break down the barrier between the physical and digital worlds.

And it’s not just auction houses that are buying up virtual land, but businesses from various sectors are following the trend to stay relevant with younger generations as the Metaverse becomes a reality.

The Meta Lite Bar is opening its doors in Decentraland soon! Head to https://t.co/1iCBk8zRTQ to sign up for updates. pic.twitter.com/Fdsl89DDrB — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 2, 2022

Celebrities and influencers bet on the metaverse

Another reason to be bullish on the future of virtual earth projects like Decentraland is the adoption of celebrities and influencers looking to establish their brands in VR.

Want a guided tour in @decentraland ?

Book a date: Tue, 1 Feb from 5-6 pm UTC

You’ll visit the coolest show in town, Man vs. Machine, with art by @trevorjonesart @icecube built by @V_A_L_I_A_N_T Parkour to the top – get a reward Details below https://t.co/9TXo6BoXs7 pic.twitter.com/v6oshtVjVp — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 31, 2022

As big-name artists and creators build their presence in the virtual world, their fan base will be increasingly exposed to the possibilities of blockchain technology and VR, which has the potential to usher in a new wave of adoption.

Proof of this are events such as the Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentralandia, which attracted the attention of companies such as Vogue magazine for its ability to show the latest fashion trends to the public around the world.

The “user experience” keeps getting better

A third factor helping to attract users to Decentraland is the improvements in user experience and the growing number of cross-platform integrations.

Easily navigate between realms within the #Decentraland start menu.

Click your menu at the top right, open the realms UI at the top left, and choose the realm you wish to appear! pic.twitter.com/nlNlznTs3w — Decentraland (@decentraland) January 19, 2022

The protocol has also added a “My Store” section that allows all users to manage and follow their collection and build their personal brand.

According the most recent update from the developers behind the project, some of the upcoming updates for 2022 include the release of a desktop client, improvements to social and voice chat, tied NFTs like wearables, tokenized emotes, smart wearables, and a prototype of VR client mobile app.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.