Scientists study coronavirus connection to New York rats | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The scientific community is busy uncovering a new coronavirus mystery. His connection to the rats and sewers of New York.
As reported by The New York Times on Friday, traces of undetected coronavirus lineages have been discovered in humans, and they believe they could be from infected animals. probably rats.
Last January, a team of researchers looking for the coronavirus in New York City sewage detected something strange in their samples. The viral fragments they found had a unique constellation of mutations that had never before been reported in human patients, a potential sign of a new, previously undetected variant.
Over the past year, these strange sequences, or what scientists call “cryptic bloodlines”have continued to appear in the city’s wastewater.
There is no evidence that the bloodlines, which have been circulating for at least a year without overtaking Delta or Omicron, pose any elevated health risk to humans. But the researchers, whose findings were published Thursday in Nature Communications, still have no idea where they came from.
“At this point, what we can say is that we have found the cryptic bloodlines in human databases, and we’ve looked all over the place,” said Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College and an author of the new paper.
The researchers themselves are intrigued by the origins of the lineages. Some lean towards the explanation that the virus comes from people whose infections are not captured by sequencing. But others suspect the lineages may have come from virus-infected animals, possibly the city’s huge rat population.
At the moment all theories are under investigation.
