Sergio Ramos and PSG receive bad news

When he signed for PSG, the world champion central defender with Spain was injured



February 04, 2022 2:50 p.m.

The first leg of the tie between PSG and Real Madrid is just around the corner. On February 15, the Parc des Princes will be decked out to welcome the thirteen-time European champion. The duel is marked by several incentives, the rivalry between directors for the signing of Kylian Mbappé, the meeting of the world champion with his possible future team and the reunion of Sergio Ramos with the club of his loves where he played for more than a decade and it was a few months ago.

Since his last season at Real Madrid, the bad news for Sergio Ramos hasn’t stopped coming. According to RMC Sport, the footballer has almost impossible to participate in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid because his calf muscle problems persist. Last Thursday he had to withdraw from training as a precaution and the tests carried out by the PSG medical services confirmed that he is injured again. The downtime is unknown.

This occurs two weeks after the vital meeting, so the presence of the camero is almost ruled out, considering that at a professional level, discomfort and injuries usually take at least 15 days. According to information, the footballer’s entourage has acknowledged to some French media that this setback has left the center-back out, who was looking forward to the confrontation against Ancelotti’s team.

The former Real Madrid player has not had continuity since he arrived in Paris due to problems with his knee first and then with his soleus and this third mishap will surely leave him out of action for the commitment in the Parc des Princes. Pochettino will have to dispose of Kimpembe and Marquinhos.