Shakira shows her children’s reaction to ‘Currambera’, a song that Carlos Vives made for her birthday

Shakira, Colombian singer. Photo: Colprensa

At the end of last January, Carlos Vives realized that he was preparing a rather musical birthday present for Shakira. Specifically, his gift resulted in the realization of a song that received the name of ‘Currambera’. “It is a tribute to Shak and through her to the women from Barranquilla, the so-called curramberas. It is a song packed in a birthday present that has a special date 2.2.22. I already want you to listen to it, I love you! ”, The samarium singer wrote on his social networks when he published one of the many promotions on the subject.

Precisely on February 2 is the day that the singer from Barranquilla turns around in the sun. So, since that date it has been possible to listen to ‘Currambera’ which, of course, was premiered together with her video clip, which pays homage to various important aspects of the artist’s life. If we talk about views on YouTube, the audiovisual piece on the subject goes up to today by the figure of 1,759,832 views.

And, in those days of the release of ‘Currambera’, Vives and Shakira had a conversation that the singer posted on his Instagram. Before this musical gift that the artist from Barranquilla received from her colleague, she did not hesitate to point out that it is one of the best things she has been given: “… I have always told you, you are not just a singer, you are a poet, you are a singer. , you are an anthropologist, you are a musicologist, you are someone who rescues the customs of our land, our values, our principles… this is for me one of the greatest honors of my entire career and of my personal life as well. It’s the best gift I’ve been given”.

The singer was very excited to remember the places she visited in her childhood in Barranquilla

Now, beyond how moved she was and the happiness that the interpreter of ‘Inevitable’ has publicly expressed on behalf of ‘Currambera’, Shakira also wanted to show the reactions that her children, Milan and Sasha, had before the song and the music video. In this way, on Friday, February 4, she published a video in which she is seen with her children to observe the audiovisual piece of the subject.

In the course of the first few seconds, Sasha lets loose on Carlos Vives: “Sing well.” Later, the singer talks to her children about the locations that appear in the video, explains some things about the Barranquilla Carnival and also makes a recommendation about the women of her city: “Did you see how happy they are? the barranquilleras, did you see how they laugh? they laugh like that with all their teeth… (she tells Milan) when you grow up you have to choose a girlfriend from Barranquilla and you too (Sasha), because they are very cheerful”. At the end, both children agree on their taste for the song.

Shakira shows her children’s reaction to ‘Currambera’, a song that Carlos Vives wrote for her Which editorial does it belong to:

On the other hand, in addition to his birthday, on february 2 Shakira also had another very special celebration in her family: the birthday of her partner Gerard Piqué. In the case of the singer, the Barranquillera turned around the sun number 45 and, on her part, the Spanish soccer player, reached the age of 35 years of age.

KEEP READING:

“This is my life”, Yina Calderón launched a documentary series

Daniela Ospina’s network reaction to speculation that James Rodríguez is having an affair with Karol G