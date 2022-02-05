Shock on Telemundo: Pedro Fernández’s ex-sister-in-law is found dead and in a state of putrefaction

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Recently, Telemundo was paralyzed after it came to light that the excfather-in-law of Pedro Fernandezwho participated in the melodrama of Malverde: The Patron Saint He was found lifeless and in a state of putrefaction inside a Department.

According to some details, he is the father of Christopher Duboiswho was the partner of the eldest daughter of the interpreter of ‘To love you in old way‘ Y ‘the adventurer‘, just over eight years ago and with whom the young woman had a son.

According to some media, the man was found in a department of social interest located in the state of Jalisco in Guadalajarain an obvious state of decomposition, so it is believed that he lost his life several days ago, but no one noticed until he began to give off fetid odors, so the neighbors They called the authorities.

So far, the causes of death of the unfortunate man are unknown, while the Pedro Fernandez’s family has remained silent on this unfortunate fact.

It should be noted that, as far as is known, Christopher Dubois does not live with the minor, in fact in media such as TV Notes it is mentioned that they do not even know each other.

