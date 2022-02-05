Should we turn off the Wi-Fi router or leave it on all day?

Every time we run out Internet It seems that the world is coming down on us. That is why for thousands of users, the great unknown it is to know if it is correct to leave the router on for a long time. It is a topic that is discussed in the forums. consumer technologyand on social networks.

The router It is one of the most common devices since it is in charge of providing the internet and allowing connection to computers, laptops and mobile devices.

According to experts, what we usually do is leave it on all day long, but is it worth turning it off when not in use? Of course it is! ANDIt is advisable to turn off the router at least once every two months due to the change of IP that Internet companies manage from time to time.

The change allows to improve the connection, the stability of the network and to protect from some possible malware. In this way, so that the modifications are reflected in the routerit should be turned off for a few hours and then turned on again.

how often to reboot

There is no specific time interval in which it is recommended to restart the router, although we said that many manufacturers advise doing it at least once every two months. However, there is no specific formula of time in which this restart is necessary.

However, it is important to know that there are no negative consequences for restarting it. Nothing happens if you reset it every day or week, it will not break or wear out. Therefore, although the recommendation is to restart every two or three months, if you want to do it often you can continue without any problem.

On the other hand, beyond thinking about the useful life of the device, one must know that the router also expends energy, albeit in small amounts. According to calculations from the How-To Geek platform, on average $11.65 per year if it is always on. A minimum figure compared to other household appliances of home.

