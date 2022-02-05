Silvia Navarro signs exclusivity to star in and produce her own projects

After debuting in Aztec TV With projects like ‘Perla’, ‘Catalina y Sebastián’, ‘When you are mine’ and ‘Montecristo’, Silvia Navarro discovered new horizons on Televisa with projects like ‘Tomorrow is forever’, ‘Amor Bravío’, ‘La Candidata’, ‘Caer en Temptación’, among others.

However, in recent years, she tried her luck on Telemundo being the protagonist of ‘La Suerte de Loli’, this being her most recent job on television.

This time, the actress surprised her followers by communicating that signed an exclusivity contract with ViacomCBS to act and produce their own projects.

It is known that Silvia Navarro will be part of VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, to be the executive producer and lead actress of 3 upcoming projects.

In this regard, Silvia commented, “I feel lucky and grateful to be able to collaborate from another place in the development and creating stories in one versatile company how is ViacomCBS”.

In this sense, Fernando Gaston, Vice President of Content of VIS Americas announced in the press release, “We are delighted to work with Silvia Navarro to develop new moving stories and continue building our leadership as one of the main producers of content in Spanish”.

Following this news, her fans expressed their happiness and left comments like, “well deserved”, “oh, how Televisa let her go”, “she has very deserved it, I love her and I love all her projects”.