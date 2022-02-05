Sofia Vergara sets Instagram on fire with some explosive photos. Even Yanet Garcia commented with fire

Before becoming known worldwide with her role as Gloria Delgado in the mythical comedy ‘Modern Family’, actress Sofía Vergara He had already carved out a successful career as a model and the visible face of advertising campaigns as famous as the ones Pepsi used to launch three decades ago.

Far from having buried in her memory that significant chapter of her artistic career, related to her early days in the United States, in which she lived in Miami after leaving her native Colombia behind, the 49-year-old performer has no qualms about the time to rescue some of his most explosive photos from yesteryear for his traditional Instagram’s ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

In her latest album of images, the television star appears visibly younger, although the physical differences with Sofia now are minimal, everything is said, and sheathed in a bikini that certainly leaves very little to the imagination. Her beauty and, above all, the power she displays in front of the camera explain why she became one of the most sought-after models of the time, before making her leap to Hollywood.

Currently, Sofía Vergara is preparing to play Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix miniseries about the life and questionable work of the former leader of the Medellín cartel. It is one of the most ambitious and demanding projects of the acting career of the actress, a challenge that has her enthusiastic and highly motivated.

“This has been one of my most exciting projects for years! I feel very happy to be part of this new movement of new job opportunities for Latino actors. And in my case, to be able to work together with a director and an incredible cast of Latin Americans. Being able to bring this story to life is a dream come true. Thank you all!” he recently wrote on Instagram.

Read more:

Sofía Vergara revealed in an interview that she will feel super old when she turns 50

Sofía Vergara will star in and produce a Netflix miniseries about drug trafficker Griselda Blanco

The sexy photo of Sofía Vergara covering her nakedness with coffee beans