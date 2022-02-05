Sofia Vergara shows scar left by thyroid cancer on her neck

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara shared an emotional message in which she recalled that she suffered from thyroid cancer at the age of 28, a disease that left a scar on her neck.

In the framework of World Cancer Day, Sofía Vergara published a photograph in which she proudly shows that scar, reminding her that she is a survivor of that dreaded disease.

22 years ago, the actress who played Gloria in the series “Modern Family” managed to overcome thyroid cancer. “At 28 years old, cancer was not a word he expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story“, wrote.

Sofia Vergara recalled spending countless hours undergoing radiation treatments and eventually surgery. “Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor” and urged his followers to undergo regular medical examinations.

“This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since. I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say ‘early prevention is so important!‘. Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already,” he concluded.

In August of last year, the Colombian participated in the charity event “Stand Up To Cancer”, in which she revealed that thyroid cancer was detected in a routine visit to the doctor, who detected a lump in her neck.

“I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…). I think when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you”, declared the Colombian at the time.

Recently, The model was also a trend when mentioning that she would be the protagonist of one of the Super Bowl LVI commercials, one of the most watched sporting events on television in the United States. To themselvesand confirmed that she will be in charge of personifying the feared Griselda Blancoknown as “The Black Widow” for the new Netflix series.