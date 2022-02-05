“Soon we will be together”: Amanda Miguel launches a worrying message dedicated to Diego Verdaguer

The death from Diego Verdaguer it was so sudden and painful for his fans, but especially for those who shared life with him, like amanda michael who was he married to 46 years.

In this way, your companion for life continues to dedicate messages to him through his social networks, this time it was a message that worried to his followers since he assured that “early“They would be together again.

Amanda Miguel continues to remember Diego Verdaguer through social networks. | Photo: @yoamandamiguel

And it is that just a few hours apart, the interpreter of “He lied to me“He had shared a tender video in which Diego talked about why he fell in love with Amandayou could see a happy Diego and in love despite the passing of the years in their marriage.

“I fell in love with her for her voice and later for her eyes, for her neck, for her way of being

In the video, Verdaguer explained that at that time they were not togetherbecause Amanda was in The AngelsCalifornia, however, was close to see each other again and mentioned how much he liked it when they talked on the phone and how amused his way of being.

“I like to share life with her, it has been a blessing that we have met”

He also published a photograph of the Argentine singer with a nostalgic text: “The desire that we both brought to see each other, to be close to each other every time the sun said goodbye and the night began… Your interest in me to take care of me and guide me giving me the best, those dinners and coffees planning our future for the little streets talking and dreaming together, without thinking about it, they were gradually building our union.I love you diego You gave me everything…”

Verdaguer died in Los Angeles, California from Covid-19friends, family and followers reacted to the news that paralyzed to the world of entertainment, since there was no recent news that the situation of the Argentine nationalized Mexican was out of gravity.

KEEP READING:

Diego Verdaguer: the last goodbye to the singer of his daughter Ana Victoria | PHOTO

Amanda Miguel mourns Diego Verdaguer: “I want to meet you again soon”

Diego Verdaguer: This song was a great success thanks to the tears of a girl | VIDEOS