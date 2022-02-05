Spectacular video of a wandering parrot that stole a GoPro

A parrot became famous in New Zealand and the world, after stealing a GoPro camera who was filming. The bird carried the camera in its beak and made stunning imagesin a video that has become viral.

Meanwhile, the son of the owner of the GoPro camera was later able to find the device, which he did not expect, while calculating the money that the family had lost, due to the robber parrot.

