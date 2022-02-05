Spectacular video of a wandering parrot that stole a GoPro

A parrot became famous in New Zealand and the world, after stealing a GoPro camera who was filming. The bird carried the camera in its beak and made stunning imagesin a video that has become viral.

Meanwhile, the son of the owner of the GoPro camera was later able to find the device, which he did not expect, while calculating the money that the family had lost, due to the robber parrot.

Everything happened in the Fiordland National Park, where the spectacular video was recorded, according to local media.

The protagonists of the story, in addition to the parrot and his starring role, are Alex Verhuel and his son Luca. The young man wanted to record a video of the keas —a species of the parrot family that lives in New Zealand— for which he positioned the GoPro on the railing, when one of the birds decided to get hold of the object.

Since the camera was on, the parrot’s escape was recorded. The video, published by Verhuel on his YouTube account, shows the landscape of the park that the bird flies over in search of a place to examine the device alone.

The bird pecked at the GoPro and even kept a piece of the device in its beak, but Luca finally made it to the spot. “I found it,” cried the young man in relief.

“I didn’t expect to find it, but I knew I wouldn’t stop looking because my mum told me if I didn’t I would owe her about NZ$70,” Luca revealed.

Finally, his father closed: “They are very funny animals. They followed us all day and stole a glass from us.”

