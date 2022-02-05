Stay on Top of Your Wellness Game With This Immunity-Boosting Diet Plan

The pandemic has made everyone very aware of the importance of strengthen immunity eating clean, sleeping well, and exercising every day. Especially in the wake of the new and rapidly spreading Omicron variantit has become crucial to give health and wellness top priorities while following appropriate behavior for Covid.

To help simplify the process and get you started, nutritionist and lifestyle coach Karishma Chawla has shared a simple diet plan to boost immunity to ensure good health.

Non-negotiable for a diet to increase immunity

*A diet that helps with blood sugar control.

* Eliminate food sensitivities and add foods that help with gut health (70 to 80 percent of the immune system lives in the gut).

*Add antioxidant rich foods.

healthy morning routine

*Start your morning with a glass of warm water with a few drops of lime.

*Follow up with a green vegetable smoothie (you can add a high fiber fruit like apple or orange to naturally sweeten the smoothie instead of sugar). *You can also add camu camu powder (1 teaspoon) which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants to boost immunity.

Breakfast

For breakfast, a combination of complex carbohydrates and protein with good fats works best for stabilize blood sugar levels. You can try these healthy breakfast options to get you started:

🍳 Brown rice poha /moong dal shrieks with eggs/protein supplement (vegan or dairy protein, subject to intestinal tolerance).

🍳 Almond bread / jowar bread with egg or vegetable sandwich.

🍳 Quinoa upma with eggs.

Eggs for breakfast are great for protein intake. (Photo: Pexels)

morning snack

For a snack after breakfast, eat a high fiber fruit like apple, orange, papaya. You can make it healthier by adding 1 teaspoon of cold-pressed coconut oil, a pinch of black pepper, and turmeric powder as a tasty and healthy sauce.

Lunch

Before lunch, try cinnamon water or Apple cider vinegar in warm water. This cleanses the stomach and palate before a big meal.

After this, start with a soup or salad with some whole grains like jowar, rajgira, brown rice with dal along with some vegetables and salad to add to your fiber intake.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of fermented vegetables like carrots, cucumber, cabbage, cauliflower. These are loaded with beneficial bacteria. Fiber acts as food for the healthy gut bacteria that help in building immunity, compounds, certain vitamins and reduce inflammation.

afternoon snack

May have eggs, paneer or other protein supplements with a salad The salad can be of your choice: sprouts, walnut salad, avocado salad, chana salad. You can also add some almonds, walnuts, or Brazil nuts on the side for extra crunch.

Dinner

A vegetable soup with a serving of complete protein such as eggs or chicken along with brown rice or quinoa It is a delicious and healthy food.

A relaxing way to end the night would be with a cup of camomile tea Before going to bed.

fluids

If you find it difficult to hydrate often, try something new like chia water, lime water, basil water, or herbs tea with turmeric, pepper and ginger. you can also try Infusion with fruits or vegetables of your choice. These help strengthen immunity and keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Lime water can help you stay hydrated and boost your immunity. (Photo: Pexels)

Foods to Avoid

Processed or packaged food

Soy

Gluten

Dairy (based on tolerance)

Sugar

limit alcohol

Avoid excessive consumption of anti-inflammatories and antibiotics

PS: This is a sample diet plan. One should just follow the necessary dietary guidelines or have a low guidance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!