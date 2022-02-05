Study on train begins in Santiago-Santo Domingo

The Ministry of the Presidency and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) formally started studies on the feasibility of developing the rail network for cargo and passengers between the city of Santo Domingo and Santiago.

During a seminar sponsored by the CABEI this Thursday, the consulting firm in charge of executing the studies on the feasibility of the railway line, ALG Global Infrastructure Advisors, SLpresented the initial report where he showed the objectives and methodology of the studies that will allow determining the market demand for the serviceand review and propose the regulatory, legal and governance frameworks of the country’s railway sector that allow the development of the project of the train.

“In six months we will have the results to move forward with the work that will undoubtedly improve the quality of life of Dominicans and will join the initiative promoted by the Bank to strengthen the transport and sustainable mobility sector in the region,” highlighted the executive president of the CABEIDante Mossi Mossi, who participated virtually in the seminar.

On his side, the executive director of the Dominican Republic before the CABEI, Hostos Rizikcommented: “This project is in line with the Government’s strategic objectives of promoting mobility, diversifying exports, contributing to economies of scale, and promoting economic growth and national competitiveness.”

In his participation, the executive director of the Republic of Korea before the CABEIDongjoon Kim pointed out that with this US$630,000 non-reimbursable technical cooperation approved under the Korea-Korea Single Donor Trust FundCABEI (KTF), Korea reaffirms its commitment to support the countries of the region to promote new technologies in the transport sector that boost their competitiveness.

While Mossi concluded: “With this initiative the CABEI is positioned as the main promoter of rail mobility in the SICA region through high-impact projects that include similar initiatives in countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica with a common denominator, which is the support we are receiving from our partner Korea, taking advantage of its high technology, proven experience and the transfer of knowledge and capacities towards our countries in this highly specialized sector”.

It may interest you