Suspect in Assault on 2 NYC Subway Drivers Wanted – NBC New York

The New York City Police Department is searching for the man who allegedly assaulted two subway drivers in the Bronx this week. The case comes amid a spike in crime on the city’s public transportation.

Both attacks occurred Thursday afternoon on the station’s southbound platform. Prospect Avenue. Just before 3:15 p.m., police said, the suspect struck a driver in the arm as he leaned out a window to do a security check.

Less than 10 minutes later, the same suspect approached the driver’s car of another stopped train, reached through the window, punched the driver in the face, and then spat on him.

Both drivers were taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to confidentially call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The attacks add to the rising toll of violence on the city’s subway this year. In the month of January alone, crime on public transport increased by 70% over the previous year. The New York Police chief in charge of policing the system promised swift action, including more police on the trains.