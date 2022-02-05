Take advantage of this week’s offers to travel to New York

Mexico City.- If you are planning to travel to a city of New York in the next few weeks, you have a very good time to enjoy the offers that NYC Winter Outing programs bring. Get to know them here to put together your itinerary.

quite a delight

To give yourself a little gastronomic luxury without spending the usual prices, NYC Restaurant Week includes several venues that offer two- or three-course menus at fixed costs of $29, $39 or $59. Some of them are Baar Baar, specialized in Indian food and located in the East Village; Gemma, where you have to try the wood-fired pizzas; and Tavern on the Green, in Central Park. Check online which weeks each business participates in.

www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week

let the show begin

As part of broadway week you can get tickets to a play at 2×1. There is also the option to get a better seat to a show for a special price. Among the various productions available are Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which continues the story of JK Rowling’s books; and The Phantom of the Opera, which has been presented in this city since 1988.

nycgo.com/broadway-week

to explore the city

There are also 2-for-1 discounts for various other experiences. There is, for example, the possibility of getting to know some of the most iconic New York sites, such as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the viewpoint of the Empire State or One World Observatory. However, you can also choose other lesser-known options such as the Picture The City tour, which explores some of the spaces preferred by photographers; and the Arcadia Earth Museum, which has exhibits on sustainability that include virtual reality and mapping.

nycgo.com/must-see-week

Happy stay

More than 100 hotels of different prices and profiles are offering discounts of 22 percent on their stays. One of them is the New York Marriott Marquis, located in Times Square, very close to the Broadway theaters. Others include the Selina Chelsea, ideal for those who want to experience this art district; and the Rockaway Hotel, which is located in Rockaway Beach, Queens and has numerous wellness treatments.

www.nycgo.com/nyc-hotel-week

