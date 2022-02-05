Teacher leaders demand the presence of Pedro Pierluisi in meetings on retirement and salary increases

A meeting this morning between some teacher leaders and officials from La Fortaleza did not shed much light on the steps that the Executive branch would take to address the demands for retirement and salary increases for these professionals, who today mobilized from the Capitol to Old San Juan causing an absenteeism of 72% of teachers.

In summary, the union leaders and the representatives of the Executive (the Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Parés; the Governor’s labor advisor, Yamil Ayala Cruz; and the Assistant Secretary of the Government for State Affairs, Carlos Yamín) agreed to meet next Wednesday in The Fortress. The participation of personnel from the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) and Pierluisi’s legislative affairs advisor, Carlos Rivera Justiniano, are expected.

The union leaders demanded the presence of Governor Pedro Pierlusi.

“In the Broad Front in Defense of Public Education, we are all going to hold assemblies and consultations starting this Sunday… and we are going to make the decisions that we have to make and they will include those that have to be included and others that have not been executed” said Mercedes Martínez, president of the Federation of Teachers.

However, at the end of the meeting, there was no indication that the teachers will return to the schools next Monday, despite the fact that Ramos Parés requested it.

“That remains to be seen on Monday. The teachers are going to decide,” replied Martínez.

“The teachers got tired,” intervened Liza Fournier, president of Únete. “We were submissive, we were patients for 14 years without receiving a raise and we have gone the extra mile, always. Our retirement is not for sale and we are going to defend it at all costs in the street… and we are going to take to the streets”.

Willing to continue their fight, hundreds of teachers came to the Capitol today to demand an increase in their salary and a dignified retirement. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstration that began in the Capitol will then move to the Fortress. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

Educators insist that the governor listen to their claims and attend to their requests. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstrations of teachers in the street began at the beginning of this week after the approval of the Debt Adjustment Plan. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

At first, the protest began with the so-called “teachers flo” in which educators absented themselves from schools. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The current monthly salary for most educators is $1,750 and has not been amended since 2008. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The demonstration at the Capitol was not the only one reported this Friday. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

The teachers emphasized that they will continue their fight and their claims until the promises they have received about their salary become a reality. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

On Sunday, the Federation of Teachers will hold an assembly and Martínez indicated that the teachers themselves will decide when they return to the campuses.

There are two core issues on the table: a salary increase higher than that authorized by the Fiscal Oversight Board and amounting to $470 divided into two parts and the retirement of teachers, which as of March 15 will be converted into a contribution plan defined and that, according to teachers, will lead many to indigence. Union leaders, such as William Moreno, from Educamos; Fournier and Martínez did request that the teachers who have been absent this week not be sanctioned.

Ramos Parés did not commit to that either in the meeting or in an aside with the press. In fact, he called on them to return to teaching and reminded them of the effect of the extended stoppage of education due to COVID-19.

“What we are demanding for Wednesday is that the governor be here,” said history teacher Lourdes Maldonado Abreu, who was also at the meeting. “He has been the only governor who has not faced the teaching profession and he is behind the scenes giving promises.”

Martínez indicated that she hopes that at Wednesday’s meeting the teachers will be told if Governor Pedro Pierlusi will turn into law the House Project 1136, with which the representative Lourdes Ramos seeks to amend Law 53-2021, understand the law enabler of the debt adjustment plan to condition the authorization of bonds, which has already been given, to the fact that teachers’ pensions are not frozen.

“(Also) to tell us if he is going to give us salary justice and I don’t want to hear what the Board is already saying. The governor of Puerto Rico who elected this town went to him, the one who lives here and who says if he is going to face the Board and if he is going to approve the $1,000 increase that the teachers of this country are asking for (House Bill 513 , rejected by the Fiscal Oversight Board) and if it is going to approve Senate Bill 573″, indicated Martínez, referring ultimately to a measure that orders the Department of Education to pay just over $4 million to comply with the Law of the Magisterial Career.

Martínez, to questions, assured that PC 1136 is “totally binding” at a time when both legislative leaders and Pierluisi have celebrated a Debt Adjustment Plan that would clash with the text of the measure. He wondered, pointing out that they now have to face “the fury of the teaching profession” how, as he said, the three celebrate “leaving thousands of teachers with pensions of $300 and $400 a month at 63 years of age”.

“(The project) can enter into force before March 15, which is the date that the Debt Adjustment Plan begins and enters into force. If, before March 15, the Legislature revokes what it has already done, it can be revoked and if they don’t want to work on it, that’s tremendous for them, but we’re going to guarantee that it is revoked, whether it’s good or otherwise, but I assure you that It will be revoked.”

ANSWER THE EXECUTIVE

Ramos Parés, upon leaving the meeting, used a conciliatory language when speaking about the teachers, insisting that they are claims of many years, that the whole country knows that the salary of educators is not enough and that the time has come to find a solution. Although he assured that he has “concrete” ideas regarding the salary issue and that he shared them today with Pierluisi, he did not reveal them.

“Identify funds to cover the difference between what we asked the Board and what was given in terms of salary. Regarding withdrawal, we have asked Aafaf to be present at the meeting, ”she said.

He then pointed out that, once the Debt Adjustment Plan has been approved, any amendment that may be requested – and that would have to be authorized by Judge Laura Taylor Swain – must include the identification of additional funds.

“This is an exercise that the sister agencies Office of Management and Budget, FAFAA and the Board itself have begun to carry out,” he said.

In an aside with the press earlier in the day, Ayala Cruz recalled the long list of legislative measures that have been filed to increase the salary of civil servants, including teachers, and how these measures have been rejected by the Board for violating the Plan Fiscal.

The Government, Pierluisi has said, is hopeful that the injection of additional money from Medicare into the government’s coffers will allow it to amend the Fiscal Plan to grant additional salary increases through amendments to the Fiscal Plan. As for the withdrawal issue, “the adjustment plan says what it says,” said the official.