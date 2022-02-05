Ted Cruz buys the drop in the price of Bitcoin

Rafael ‘Ted’ Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas, is putting his money where his mouth is.

According to a financial statement filed on Friday, February 4, Cruz bought between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) on January 25, using the broker, River.

At the time, Bitcoin was trading between $36,000 and $37,000, and in the following days it has risen to a current price of around $41,600. Assuming you haven’t sold your bitcoins or incurred any short-term capital gains taxes, your current profit on the transaction is between $2,000 and $6,850.

Source: United States Senate Financial Statements

Taking a cue from fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Cruz spent much of the second half of the cryptocurrency bull run aligning herself with the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry as her state benefited from the influx. of Bitcoin mining companies and interest in the subject became widespread.

He has defended the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments at gift shops and vending machines in the US Capitol complex, and opposed a provision in the recent infrastructure bill that critics say would broaden the definition of ” broker” to miners, and potentially even validators and developers.

During the current cold snap engulfing the state of Texas, some cryptocurrency miners have slowed down or ceased operations to help protect the state’s power grid infrastructure, which failed during a prolonged freeze in 2021. Cruz himself was conspicuously absent. during part of that time, as he was visiting a tourist resort in Cancun, Mexico.

River Financial is licensed in several US states, but a Texas money transmitter license is not listed on its website. However, according to the Texas Department of Banking’s guidelines on virtual currencies, “no exchange house license is required in Texas to conduct any type of virtual currency exchange transaction with national currencies.”

Several members of Congress, including Democrats Jake Auchinloss of Massachusetts and Marie Newman of Illinois and Republicans Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Barry Moore of Alabama, have disclosed their holdings of cryptocurrencies or related stocks.