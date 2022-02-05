Telemundo unveils preview of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”

Telemundo Telemundo released an exclusive preview of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”.

Telemundo unveiled an exclusive preview of the long-awaited second season of Pasión de Gavilanes 2, the global phenomenon that captured audiences around the world nearly two decades ago. Starring the stars of the original story alongside a new generation of actors, Pasión de Gavilanes II premieres Monday, February 14 at 10PM/9c on Telemundo.

Pasión de Gavilanes 2 stars Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey, Zharick León and Kristina Lilley, with the special participation of Michel Brown and Sergio Goyri.

Representing the new generation are Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Camila Rojas, Yare Santana and Jerónimo Cantillo.

The stellar cast is completed by Alejandro López, Germán Quintero, Constanza Hernández, Carmenza González, Tatiana Jauregui, Ángel de Miguel, Boris Schoemann, Jacobo Montalvo, Jhonatan Bedoya, Sebastián Vega, Valeria Caicedo, Katherine Porto and Álvaro García.

Enjoy the exclusive preview of Telemundo’s “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”

Pasión de Gavilanes: What you should know about the great return of the series to the screens of Telemundo

Pasión de Gavilanes, one of Telemundo’s most popular drama series, tells the unforgettable story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, enemies at first, but, thanks to their love and passion, the grudge dissipated and now they form a powerful dynasty and influential. However, after 20 years, the surprise murder of Professor Genaro Carreño threatens the tranquility of the town of San Marcos and, above all, of Los Reyes-Elizondo, since everything points to the fact that the children of Juan Reyes (Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (Garcia) are guilty. As if that were not enough, tensions continue to grow with the arrival of Samuel Caballero, a powerful and cruel man who will not hesitate to do what is necessary to recover his daughter and his wife, Rosario Montes, whose return to San Marcos has drawn the attention of everybody. All of this will unleash a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test the love and loyalty of the Reyes-Elizondos.

Filmed entirely in Colombia, Pasión de Gavilanes II is an original Telemundo production written by Julio Jiménez González and Iván Martínez Lozano, and directed by Rodrigo Triana, Sergio Osorio and Camilo Vega, with Telemundo’s Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta and Harold Sánchez. and Clara María Ochoa and Ana Piñeres, from CMO, as executive producers. The first season of Pasión de Gavilanes premiered in 2003, becoming one of the most successful series for the network, with distribution in more than 120 international markets.

The production received the CINA (Certificate of Audiovisual Investment) incentive, granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes, a tax discount equivalent to 35% of spending on audiovisual services in the country.