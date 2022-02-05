Tevez points to the MLS

Carlos Tevez he meditates playing football again and this has been confirmed by his representative Adrian Ruocco in TyC Sports. The striker, who hung up his boots and said goodbye to Mouth, he returned to play in the Yellow Night to which he was invited by Barcelona From Guayaquil and now he is considering accepting one of the many offers he has on the table.

The decision to wear shorts again will not be easy for the Apache, which has a series of requirements when it comes to signing a contract that links it to an entity for at least a few months: “Clubs have called from all over, but what happens is that they are clubs that Carlos, you know, is not going to go. He is looking for a mixture of sports with a bit of quality of life, basically. So, it has to be a family decision, where he has to move his family back that is already installed in the Argentina. Go through there, the decision is not easy. You have to look for the club that meets these conditions and it’s not easy.”

Despite these personal complications, Ruocco even gave the name of the club that would be most interested in the services of You look: “The D.C. United It is one of the clubs that could be”. “One of the conditions that Carlos sets is not to face Boca, not to compete with Boca in any way and in any of the competitions that may come to be”.

You look, 38 years old, played his last match last May. Almost a year without activity but with the desire to seek one last challenge. In the coming weeks the resolution would arrive with the start of all the championships on the continent.