The 10 most downloaded Android games of the week on Google Play | from February 1 to 6 | Cell phones | Smartphones | nnda nnni | DATA

Thanks to websites like App Annie we can know what games are the most downloaded in each country on the platform google play. But, have you ever wondered which are the ones that have obtained the most downloads this week? We tell you what the most requested mobile games have been in recent days.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free Android game with the most downloads in the last seven days is Twerk Racing 3D. As for the mobile games that have raised the most, it tops the list Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the paid games that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Five Nights at Freddy’s Y Ultimate Custom Night. On the other hand, Stickman vs Craftman Y W Challenge are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

Twerk Race 3D – Running Game – Freeplay Inc Stickman vs Craftman – XGame Global W Challenge – Short Cut Games Solitaire – Solitaire Card Studio Count Masters – Stickman Clash – Freeplay Inc Pull the Pin – Popcore Games Moneyland – Rollic Games Outfit Makeover – Supersonic Studios LTD Frozen Honey ASMR – Nokobot Wordscapes Search – PeopleFun

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game – Marmalade Game Studio Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam USA LLC Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam USA LLC Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam USA LLC Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator – Clickteam USA LLC

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Clash of Clans – Supercell Roblox – Roblox Corporation Genshin Impact – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade – LilithGames Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc. Bingo Blitz™️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica Homescapes – Playrix Garena Free Fire – Illuminate – Garena International II

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS ON GOOGLE PLAY

You can install apps, games, and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that don’t require installation. While some of the content is free, you’ll also find options that are only available through purchase.

The apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.

Search for content or explore the app.

Select an item.

Choose Install or the price of the item.

or the price of the item. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the transaction and get the content. If you have already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

