The 6 data in which Pervis Estupiñán is the best defender of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Pervis Estupiñán continues to lead in various aspects of the game, making him one of the best defenders in the Playoffs.

A few months ago Pervis Estupiñán was chosen as the best left back in the Copa América, something that generated much criticism from Ecuadorian fans. One of the reasons was that they were based on statistics, when the Villarreal player had some bad games in the tournament.

+Do you insist on ‘Gambetita’? Marini spoke again about the signing of Michael Arroyo

+ Joins Pervis: Another Ecuadorian was registered to play the Champions League

+ While in Ecuador they criticize him: In Spain they highlight the level of Pervis Estupiñán

The player who emerged from the Quito League was the target of several criticisms in Ecuador, several of them being unfair, because they wanted to see the left-back of the team who are fans as a starter in ‘La Tri’. Now that Pervis has raised the bar, his critics are left with nothing to say against him, and the stats back up the good times he’s going through.

The page specializing in game statistics, SofaScore, revealed the six aspects in which Pervis Estupiñán is the best defender in the South American Qualifiers. The Ecuadorian is the first defender in recoveries (163), great chances created (3), in tackles (31), interceptions (27), in accurate centers (28), in center effectiveness (32%).

These data leave without foundation the criticisms that reached Estupiñán about the poorly built centers. The left back of ‘La Tri’ dedicated himself to talking on the pitch, and now he reaffirms with his performances on the pitch that he is one of the best defenders in the Qualifiers.