The ABC of the metaverse: what it is, how to use it, what I need to be in it and much more

The metaverse is not a new concept that is recently being explored (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo)

in recent times the metaverse became a topic that everyone talks about and they want to be a part. and although Goalparent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp seems to have been the one that brought the discussion around the world to the table, it is not the one who invented it.

That’s right, surprise, surprise! Mark Zuckerberg is not the one who devised the metarverse. Those who are outside the geek world might believe that it was, because since the matrix formerly called Facebook became Meta -which has the same root as the word metarverse- the topic “exploded”.

When in doubt, it should be pointed out that the idea of an interconnected digital world that converges of several technologies emerged in 1992 from the hand of the writer of American origin, neal stephensonin his novel SnowCrash.

In his futuristic concept, humans could enjoy a continuity of reality in a virtual world that grants the possibility of moving and interacting with others; the only condition was a pair of glasses at private or public terminals in the real world.

The metaverse is a big bet by many technology companies (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo)

What was once a futuristic dream is now on the way to becoming a reality. Since the concept emerged – where Meta means transcendent and Verso refers to the universe – more applications have been added, for example those that appear in the book Ready Player One by Ernest Cline published in 2011 and popularized in 2018 in the film adaptation by Steven Spielberg, or those in open world video games

Also, it can be understood as a digital place made up of three dimensional spaces that provides user and application experiences that combine Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Adding to the notion of the metaverse, the best-selling cyberpunk and sci-fi novel of the 1990s brought the concept of avatarwhich refers to the image of a virtual identity that has the freedom to be similar or completely different from the person who uses it.

To get an idea of ​​how it will work, you have to go back to the open world video game part. While these aren’t quite part of the metaverse yet, they do give a good example of what it’s going to be like.

”KAWS NEW FICTION” art exhibition in a reproduction of London’s Serpentine North Gallery inside Fortnite (Photo: Fortnite)

In them it is possible to use avatars to enter a virtual world in which you interact with people who are behind a computer or console to play games, watch a concert or walk in a garden with sculptures, as long as you are connected.

For example, Fortnite has this formula and even has invited artists like Marshmello and Ariana Grande to give concerts or using your platform to art exhibitions such as ”KAWS NEW FICTION” in a reproduction of the Serpentine North Gallery From london.

In other words, more accessible to those who are not close to video games: the metaverse will work with AR and VR glasses -such as the Oculus Quest that Meta markets and is developing Google- to enter that 3D digital world where all people will have an avatar and will be able to interact in communities as in reality, regardless of physical distance.

The most optimistic in the technological field, such as Mark Zuckerberg himself, They foresee that the metaverse will replace the internet, as we currently know it, and will be part of daily life.

Ariana Grande concert poster in Fortnite (Photo; Fortnite)

In video games challenges are expected to reach next levels with infinite universes and fully immersive experiences; for leisure, it will offer the possibility of virtually attending concerts, plays or, as announced by the Manchester City football club, visiting stadiums to be part of special events and buy products.

Also, you can work on virtual workspaces, similar to the meeting room Zuckerberg used to reveal that Meta is working on the metaverse.

Socializing will also be an important partbecause through avatars it will be possible to create group experiences that will facilitate social interaction.

Currently, there are groups on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and more, where you can meet other people with similar interests, only the dialogue is in text or video, and in the metaverse it will be “in person, face to face”.

Although those are the biggest features, you can also buy landexercise and even have a house of their own, among other things, since its purpose is to become a parallel and comfortable world for all users. Perhaps even with its own cryptocurrency economy.

Avatars in the metaverse (Photo: The List)

Due to the wide range of opportunities it offers, there are several companies interested in its completion.

The most popular is Meta, whose vision is for the metaverse to be the successor to the mobile Internet; “will be characterized by social presence, the feeling that you are in one place with another person, no matter where you are in the world. He recently announced the creation of an Artificial Intelligence super computer that will be used for this purpose.

EpicGames, known for having developed Fortnite and Roblox, is also interested. In April 2021, she announced a $1 billion investment to further develop metaverse social experiences.

Person wearing Oculus Quest glasses during a Facebook VR conference (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo)

Sony it has also announced contributions to enter the metaverse project by contributing its technology and entertainment avenues. For example, is the company that is helping the Manchester City club to make a replica of its stadium to boost the business of the sports entertainment in the metaverse.

Another technology is microsoft which recently announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard, developer of video games such as Diablo, Call of Duty, among others, with which, in addition to increasing its library of titles on Xbox Game Passseeks to gain ground in the metaverse, ensuring that his vision is based on “global communities rooted in solid sagas”.

For Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft, “the metaverse is essentially based on creating video games. It’s being able to put people, places, and things in a physics engine and then allow all the people, places, and things in the physics engine to relate to each other,” he said in an interview with Financial Times.

Microsoft acquired Activision to gain ground in the metaverse (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Unlike Target, for Microsoft the path to the metaverse will be through video games, where there are already virtual communities and options similar to those proposed by the concept. It would only subtract its democratization so that it is accessible to everyone.

More and more companies will join the construction of the metaverse, which to this day is a concept that is in the middle of reality and fiction. There is still a long way to go, starting with the fact that AR and VR glasses do not interpret facial expressions nor can they register all the physical movements necessary for avatars to be functional in the metaverse.

