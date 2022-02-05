The actor Mario Zaragoza is going through a painful loss, his 14-year-old son died; That’s how he fired him: PHOTO

Recently, quite unfortunate news was released, since the actor of series and soap operas, mario zaragoza He shared through his social networks that his son, just 14 years old, died, however, the causes are still unknown.

The actor of series like ‘The Juanas’, He published a photograph on his Instagram account where you can see an altar with a painting of the minor, flowers, toys, candles and an urn in the middle.

“That dear little angel is already going to heaven. To pray for his grandparents, for his parents and little brothers. When the flesh dies, the soul looks for its place. Inside a poppy or inside a little bird. The earth is waiting for him with his heart open. That’s why the little angel seems to be awake, “reads the description of the photograph.

It should be noted that these words belong to the fragment of the song “Rin del angelito”, which Violeta Parra wrote. The reason for the minor’s death is unknown at this time.

Faced with this terrible news, professional colleagues such as Omar Chaparro, Kuno Becker and Liz Gallardo, among others, reacted immediately with messages of comfort for the artist.

“My dearest brother with all my heart, I’m sorry. With all my heart and from my soul,” Becker wrote to the actor.

For its part, the theater company “Calypso Producciones” wrote a message asking for financial support to support the actor due to the complex situation he is going through.

“Due to the complex circumstances that afflict us as a union, we ask for your kind support to add financially and help the family that, at this time, is facing the departure of their little one,” reads the company’s petition.

Zaragoza is one of the most recognized actors in Mexican cinema, he won the Ariel Award for his work in “Desierto Inside”, “La Zona” and “De la Calle”. Participated alongside Denzel Washington in “Man on fire” and was recently seen in the series “The negotiator”.

