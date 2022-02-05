The actor Mario Zaragoza is going through a painful loss, his 14-year-old son died; That’s how he fired him: PHOTO

Recently, quite unfortunate news was released, since the actor of series and soap operas, mario zaragoza He shared through his social networks that his son, just 14 years old, died, however, the causes are still unknown.

The actor of series like ‘The Juanas’, He published a photograph on his Instagram account where you can see an altar with a painting of the minor, flowers, toys, candles and an urn in the middle.

