The App Store will charge a reduced commission of 27% in the Netherlands to apps that do not use IAP

A new regulation in the Netherlands has led Apple to offer dating apps the possibility of process payments without using the App Store payment system. Now, the Cupertino company has given more details about the reduced commissions that it will apply to apps that prefer not to use Apple systems.

A fee that excludes payment processing fees

Let’s go back in time a bit and add some context. A certain investigation in the Netherlands ended up crystallizing a law by which the Apple App Store had to allow dating apps, not others, the ability to use alternative payment gateways to the App Store.

Apple reported a few weeks ago that the developers of these apps could use these alternative payment methods, after verifying that the eligibility requirements are met. In that ad Apple already He hinted that he would continue to charge these developers a commission.

Currently, Apple applies a commission structure of 30 or 15%. If a developer invoices less than one million dollars per year, he can apply for a commission of 15%, after the million, the commission becomes 30%. In recurring subscriptions, even if an app exceeds one million dollars in annual profits, the subscription goes from the initial 30% to 15% if the subscriber has been registered for one year in the service. If the Dutch developers want use external payment gateways, the commission will be 27%.

The 30% commission has never had to do exclusively with payment processing, it has to do with Apple’s intellectual property, mainly.

With this system, developers will be able to offer a link within their apps for users to complete the payment on the web, without necessarily having to use the App Store payment process. But why 27%? This question has a two-part answer.

The first and most important is that the 30% commission has never been exclusively related to payment processing. It has to do with Apple’s intellectual property and its huge investment in R&D and development of operating systems, APIs and development environments that allow developers to create their apps. As the judge in the case against Epic already said, Apple has every right to recover this investment.

The second is that processing the payment does have a cost. Thus, 27% is the result of subtract from the 30% commission “the costs of payment processing and related activities”, such as technical assistance in returns, the issuance of invoices, etc. This 3% is what developers can choose to avoid if they prefer to set up their own payment gateway, or use alternatives, outside of the App Store system.

It is true that for now the case of the Netherlands is very localized geographically, but without a doubt set a precedent that we could well see applied in other regions. Regions like South Korea, where a regulation can lead Apple to take a similar step. For now we will be pending the development of events.