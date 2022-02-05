The chilling revelation of Aislinn Derbez that surprised everyone

Aislinn Derbez is a woman with an incredible memory. The actress is praised by her peers as she never forgets her lyrics and is very strict with her profession. But it seems that this gift was not acquired by genes but was developed over time.

The protagonist of “A la Mala” revealed in an interview with her brother Vadhir Derbez that she has lost most of her childhood memories. The actress said she thinks that everything is due to the bad experiences she had during her first years of life.

