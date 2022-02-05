The chilling revelation of Aislinn Derbez that surprised everyone

Aislinn Derbez is a woman with an incredible memory. The actress is praised by her peers as she never forgets her lyrics and is very strict with her profession. But it seems that this gift was not acquired by genes but was developed over time.

The protagonist of “A la Mala” revealed in an interview with her brother Vadhir Derbez that she has lost most of her childhood memories. The actress said she thinks that everything is due to the bad experiences she had during her first years of life.

Aislinn Derbez. Source: Archive

So much Aislinn Derbez Like his brother, they talked about what they had to live with famous parents, which is why the actor asked his sister what was something that marked his childhood the most, to which she confessed that she has almost no memories of that stage.

“Look, I don’t remember anything. I am going to tell you something very funny, yes I have erased from my 0 to my 15 years a good one. I swear to you that I have super erased my childhood from 0 to 15, it is impressive how erased I have it. As much as I think about it and try to remember and try to go back, I can’t “reveal aislinn to everyone’s surprise.

Aislinn Derbez and her dad. Source: Instagram @aislinnderbez

Although she did not want to think that her parents were to blame for her feeling this way, she knows that both Eugenio and Gabriela Michel had a very bad relationship “My parents did the best they could, but they were very young, they were children and they were the scrubbing and they got along fatally and were a mess “he concluded Aislinn Derbez.